A Fulton County special grand jury that investigated efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia has recommended perjury indictments for some witnesses.

The revelation was in the partial release of the grand jury’s report ordered by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, according to an Associated Press report.

The panel recommended that the district attorney “seek appropriate indictments” but the report does not indicate who allegedly lied on the stand.

In addition to the section on perjury, the report’s introduction and conclusion were also released Thursday, according to AP.

Recommendations on potential criminal charges for specific people will remain under wraps for now.

McBurney wrote in his order that it was inappropriate to release the full report now to protect the due process rights of people for whom the grand jury recommended charges.

Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis had recommended that none of the report be released as charges are still pending.

Read McBurney’s order below.