The City of Atlanta’s Youth Development Grant Awards will see $1 million in funds go to local nonprofits.

The funds were given to the Urban League of Greater Atlanta by the city. The local nonprofit received the award for the purpose of distributing grants among local community-based organizations that offer various services and programs to Atlanta students in grades K-12.

The grants were awarded to Atlanta-based nonprofits in need of additional funding to expand their capacities so that they can better serve students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 19 community-based organizations were selected for the first two cycles of funding — with a third cycle to be announced in the near future.

The recipients of the first two rounds of grant funding are:

3D Girls, Inc.

AAMBC Inc.

Agape Community Center, Inc.

Atlanta Bicycle Coalition (DBA Propel ATL)

Barack and Michelle Obama ES PTA

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta Inc.

Drawchange

Horizons Atlanta

KidKong Association

L.E.A.D. Inc

Leap Year

Moving in the Spirit

Museum of Design Atlanta, Inc.

Music Education Group, Inc.

Noble Truth Project Inc. / Glacier’s Ice

Raising Expectations

Silence the Shame, Inc.

Soccer in the Streets

The Boyce L. Ansley School, Inc.

The Youth Development Grant Awards are part of Mayor Andre Dickens’ Year of the Youth initiative.

Year of the Youth was created by the mayor to provide support for Atlanta children, youth and young adults through numerous programs and services. The initiative was specifically designed to eliminate systemic barriers that hinder youth development.

“Just weeks into our Year of the Youth, we are making direct investments into the local non-profit organizations who know their communities personally,” said Mayor Dickens. “Atlanta is a group project, and these community partners will help us ensure all of Atlanta’s youth have the cradle-to-career support they deserve.”