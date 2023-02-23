(L-R) Garry Lowe- vice chair JRLLI, Jerrick Lewis -executive director of JRLLI, Barbara Washburn- National Pancreas Foundation-Atlanta Chapter chair, Ron Lewis- JRLLI, Board Chair. Credit: National Pancreas Foundation

The National Pancreas Foundation and the John R. Lewis Legacy Institute have raised more than $8,000 for pancreas disease research.

“The collaboration with the John R. Lewis Legacy Institute and NPF’s African American Initiative is bringing much needed awareness to the community about the importance of early detection, education, and proper nutrition,” said Trish O’Neill, national chapter director for NPF.

Founded in 2021, the John R. Lewis Legacy Institute is a nonprofit organization in honor of late congressman John R. Lewis.

The two organizations raised over $8,000 at the second annual Pancreas Bowl that was held in late 2022.

Pancreatic cancer causes more deaths than breast cancer. Experts expect it will become the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. by 2030.

In addition, African Americans are at the highest risk of developing pancreatitis of any racial group. This population has the poorest survival rates due to being diagnosed at more advanced stages.

NPF actively partners with community volunteers, organizations and 160 Centers of Excellence throughout the U.S.

“The NPF has two Centers of Excellence in Atlanta, the Emory Healthcare Division of Digestive Diseases and Piedmont Health. Our Centers of Excellence have a multidisciplinary team in place to take care of patients with pancreatic disease,’ said O’Neill.

The NPF provides hope for those suffering from pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer through funding cutting edge research, advocating for new and better therapies, and providing support and education for patients, caregivers and health care professionals.

To learn more about the National Pancreas Foundation and the Black/ African American Initiative click here.