State Rep. Esther Panich (D-Sandy Springs) urges attendees to support a bill that would help define antisemitism.

More than 300 people from all denominations gathered at Temple-Emanu-El in Sandy Springs on Feb. 26 to discuss steps to bring awareness to and condemn antisemitism activities locally and nationally.

The meeting was sparked by the recent distribution of hundreds of antisemitic flyers in the Dunwoody/Sandy Springs area, but the fight to raise awareness for this and other forms of discrimination has been a hundred years in the making, organizers said.

Temple Emanu-El Senior Rabbi Spike Anderson spoke at the event, along with St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church Senior Pastor David Lower, as well as representatives from the Anti-Defamation League’s southeastern office. Several elected officials, including Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch, also took to the podium during the two-hour event.

All the speakers condemned the actions of Feb. 5, when hundreds of residents awoke to flyers thrown in their driveways spewing hatred for Jews. The speakers also offered their support for House Bill 30 that would spell out a definition of antisemitism that could make it easier to prosecute individuals under the Hate Crimes Act, which was passed in 2020.

“We are making a decision to have a reaction, because doing nothing is also a decision,” Anderson said. “The question is what might we do and what should we do, and also, what should we do about defamation and hate that may not be directed towards us?”

Lower said he and his congregation felt called to reach out to Anderson because “we had a clear call to say that we reject these actions.”

“We are ready to do what is required to stand together and ensure that our community is a safer one than three weeks ago,” he said. “We are here today grieving and grateful – grieving for the events and grateful that we can offer our support. The fundamental message [is the need to build] interfaith communities.”

Rep. Esther Panich (D-Sandy Springs), the only Jewish member of the House and one of the sponsors of House Bill 30, said Jews “are the canaries in the coal mine” when it comes to antisemitic acts.

“We are the first to be accused of things, and the first to [be asked to] clean it up,” she said.

Eytan Davidson, the Southeast Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League said the problem of hate speech and divisive actions goes far beyond the Jewish faith.

“Antisemitism is not just a problem for Jewish people, it’s a problem for everyone. Racism is not just a problem for people of color, it’s a problem for everyone,” he said. “There’s a moral imperative to stand with our neighbors and do what is needed to stand up to hate.”

Eric Ross with the ADL’s southeastern office discussed methods by which the organization deals with hate speech in the area of social media. He said the group tries several different avenues rather than outright condemnation of antisemitic speech made by celebrities or public figures.

He mentioned a particular successful conversation with National Basketball League superstar LeBron James, who had shared a song lyric on Instagram that many condemned as antisemitic. Ross said a private meeting with James, who has more than 45 million followers, resulted in him removing the post and apologizing for the fallout it created.

The group has had less favorable results in dealing with other celebrities, like Kayne West, who has had a long history of racist and antisemitic remarks, Ross said.

Deutsch, who is a member of Temple Emanu-El, said she believed the forum provided “an opportunity to come together and learn.”

“It was especially meaningful to be joined by members of St. Luke’s and other non-Jewish community members,” she said. “I look forward to working together so the voices that are amplified are of love and support, not hate.”