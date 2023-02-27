Milton, Georgia, is a city located in Fulton County, located toughly 30 miles from Downtown Atlanta.

If you’re new to the area or have recently moved, here is a helpful guide you can use to set up what utilities are needed and who provides those services.

Utilities

Water/Sewer/Trash: Stated on Milton’s city website residents can get water services privately through Fulton County Water services. Fulton county has instructions and explanations for residents looking to start a water service here.

To set up service, you have to file an application. You’ll need your driver license and social security number. You have the choice to either file through email with the application, driver license and copy of the deed or rental agreement to new.service@fultoncountyga.gov. For mail, sign and address to 11575 Maxwell Road, Alpharetta, GA, 30009 or 141 Pryor St SW, 7th floor, Atlanta, GA, 30303.

For trash, Milton is one of the cities in Fulton that trash services are provided through private contractors. The city has a list of companies for commercial and residential. The application process is the same as water, and the application can be found here.

Gas and Electricity: Atlanta Gas Light (Subsidiary of Southern Company Gas) is the primary gas provider for Milton area. The city does not provide electricity services, so the three leading providers include Sawnee EMC, Georgia Power and Cobb EMC.

Cable/ Internet: AT&T, Xfinity, Earthlink, Viasat and more varieties are accessible in Decatur. Cellular providers like T-Mobile or Verizon can also provide internet services across homes.

Now that utilities are established, you may be wondering what services and resources are offered in Milton.

What are the property taxes in Milton?

The city of Milton has a guide for homeowners and commercial property owners. The property tax guide is the current published guide. It breaks down deadlines, exemptions, appeals and payment. It also shows and breaks down property tax bill.

Taxpayers will be able to pay online or in-person. Online users will be hit with a 3% service fee for all payments made by credit card or a $1.75 service charge for all e-checks. In-person payments can be made at City Hall, located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004.

How do I get my driver license?

The Department of Driver Services (DDS) Customer Service Center for Fulton County is located at 11575 Maxwell Road Alpharetta, GA 30009. There, residents can handle their first issuance of licenses, make any renewals and make out-of-state transfers.

For appointments and services, you can go to DDS Online Services (ga.gov) This can speed up waiting times and the process through online services than going in person.

Where are the recreation centers and library?

Parks and recreation centers are offered throughout Milton and surrounding areas, including Bell Memorial Park, Legacy Park and Milton City Park and Preserve.

Milton also has a Community Center, located at 1785 Dinsmore Road, that includes a city pool and tennis center. Senior services can be found at the Thomas S. Byrd Sr. House, located at 15690 Hopewell Road.

The Milton Library, located at 855 Mayfield Road, is part of the Fulton County Library System. There, residents can have access to a computer lab, meeting and study rooms, and plenty of upcoming community events.