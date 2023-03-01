Camp Flix will host sessions in Atlanta and Marietta this summer.

The camp, hosted by Emory University and Kennesaw State University, has historically been hosted solely in Atlanta, but will expand into Marietta this year according to a press release.

The camp is a one-week experience for kids from ages 11-17 where they have the opportunity to create short films with other campers. The films will be shown to parents and friends at a red carpet premiere on the Friday night of camp.

“We are excited to bring Camp Flix to Marietta with our new partnership with Kennesaw State University this summer,” said Tom Karsch, founder of Camp Flix and former executive vice president and general manager for Turner Classic Movies, in the release. “With great facilities including suite style housing and an excellent cafeteria, we are thrilled to have a new venue to help attract new attendees to both our day and overnight camps.”

Camp Flix offers day and overnight camp opportunities. Kids will be taught by industry professionals, some of whom have worked for companies such as WarnerMedia, Adult Swim, Hulu, and more. Campers will receive hands-on training in things like cinematography, directing, script writing, acting, post-production, and more.

“Now entering our 12th year, we are so proud to see former campers continue their filmmaking dreams that started at Camp Flix as they attend film schools and film programs around the country,” Karsch said in the release. “Several of our former campers who are now in the business give back to Camp Flix by becoming counselors and spreading their passion for the craft of filmmaking amongst our campers.”

The 2023 day and overnight camp sessions will take place June 11-16 at Kennesaw State University, June 18-23 at Emory University, and July 9-14 at Emory University. Tuition begins at $795 for day camp and $1,495 for overnight camp. Scholarships are available, and more information about registration can be found online.