If you’ve ever craved Ray’s tuna poke while you’re relaxing at home, this one’s for you.

This delicious tuna poke appetizer comes from Ray’s Restaurants, which includes Ray’s on the River, Ray’s at Killer Creek, and Ray’s in the City. This delicious recipe will certainly curb your craving for tuna, but if you want to try the recipe from a master, you can always head to Ray’s on the City in downtown.

Check out the full recipe below!

Ray’s Restaurants Tuna Poke

Ingredients:

4 oz sushi tuna

1 Avocado

1 oz of red onions, chopped

Cilantro, 0.07 bunch

.25 oz green onions, chopped

.5 oz macadamia nut, pieces

Pinch of black sesame seed

Pinch of white sesame seed

Pinch of crushed red pepper

1 fl oz Ponzu Sauce (recipe below)

Ponzu Sauce Ingredients (makes about three servings):



2 tbsp rice wine vinegar

1 tbsp soy sauce

2 tsp orange juice

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tbsp water

1/4 tsp orange zest

Directions:

1. Cut tuna in 1”x”1 cube, toss in chopped green onion, sesame seeds and .5 ounces of ponzu.

2. In a separate bowl mix and mash avocado, diced red onion, red pepper, and cilantro.

3. Toast and chop macadamia nuts.

4. Plating: To stack use any available ring cookie or dough cutter. Layer “guacamole” mix on bottom, then layer tuna mix on top, garnish with toasted macadam nuts.

5. Drizzle with remaining .5 ounces of ponzu sauce.

6. Serve with shrimp toast, lavash, or eat as is!