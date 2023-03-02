Subscribe to Atlanta’s favorite free morning newsletter.
An interior photo of one of Rockhaven’s new single-family homes. Credit: Rockhaven Homes.

Rockhaven Homes recently opened four new communities consisting of more than 200 single-family homes within Atlanta’s city limits.

The new home communities include:

  • Broadlands – 46 homes located at 494 Hancock Drive
  • Reserve at South River Gardens – 69 homes located at 602 South River Drive
  • Tell River – 57 homes located at 4016 Riverchess Drive
  • Thomasville Estate – 29 homes located at 1048 Thomasville Estates Road

“Rockhaven Homes is committed to building homes for first-time and move-up buyers in Atlanta as well as in other communities throughout Georgia,” said Kristin Dentler, marketing director of Rockhaven Homes. “There is a very low number of homes for sale in the city of Atlanta, especially at this price point, new or resale.”

The homes are offered at starting in the low $300,000 for potential buyers.

According to Rockhaven, all of the new homes feature smart home ready technology, nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops and an oversized closet in the primary bedroom.

The company also plans to open a fifth community later this year. The Southgate community will consist of 32 homes at 2198 Cormac Street, East Point.

For more information, click here.

