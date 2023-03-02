Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Kale, Collards, Lettuce, Cabbage, Carrots, Broccoli, Beets, Brussel Sprouts, Green Onions, Leeks, Apples, Grapefruit, Fennel, Bok Choy, Microgreens, Radish, Rutabaga, Turnips, Mushrooms, Herbs, Eggs, Meat, Pecans, Honey.

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

Here’s a list of recipes including these delicious ingredients that you can try at home.

Mushy Toast Recipe

Mushy Toast.

Ingredients:

shiitake mushrooms

garlic sesame loaf

a fresh cheese of your choice

1 tsp olive oil

1-2 tsp tamari (or soy sauce)

1 shallot (half an onion works too)

butter for toast

spicy, grainy mustard

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Clean, remove stems, and slice your mushrooms. Thinly slice shallot. Bring a wok drizzled with olive oil to medium-high heat. Add sliced mushrooms and shallot. Sauté. Drizzle in tamari and water to deglaze pan as needed. Take off heat when the ‘shrooms have shrunk but are super tender and tasty – season with salt and pepper if needed. Carve 1-2 sturdy slices from your bread and toast a bit. Keep in mind you’ll be returning to heat to melt the cheese later … so don’t go too dark quite yet. Slide some butter and grainy mustard onto your toasty bread. Layer on a pile of mushrooms, as much as you like. Sprinkle some cheese on top. Return the now-loaded toast to heat until the cheese melts.

Carrot Cake Whoopie Pies Recipe

Carrot Cake Whoopie Pies.

Ingredients:

1 cup carrots, grated

gingerbread pecans

Frosting:

3 cups confection sugar

1/2 cup butter, room temperature

1 cup Toffutti brand cream cheese (or cream cheese from your local market)

Cookies:

Dry:

1.5 cups AP flour

1/4 tsp ground ginger, ground nutmeg, ground cinnamon, salt

Wet:

1 egg

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 butter, room temperature

1/4 cup and 2 TB sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

Directions:

Cookies:

Preheat oven to 350 F. Mix the dry ingredients in a smaller bowl. For the wet ingredients, mix everything in a larger bowl. Add half of the dry ingredients to the wet bowl and mix. Add the grated carrots, mix again. Add the rest of the dry ingredients and mix until everything is thoroughly incorporated. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or if you don’t have parchment, lightly spray the baking sheet with oil. Scoop 1/3 cup of batter and line each cookie 2 inches apart. Bake for 18 minutes. Once out of the oven, allow the cookies to set on baking sheet for a minute then transfer to a cooling rack.

Frosting:

With an electric mixer, mix butter and cream cheese and vanilla extract until *just* mixed (do not over mix). Gradually add powdered sugar and mix on low-med until all sugar is gone. Pipe or use a butter knife to slather on the frosting in between cookies. Crush the pecans and roll the cookies on the side for them to stick to the frosting.

You can also find the recipes for Mushy Toast and Carrot Cake Whoopie Pies on Community Farmers Markets Instagram.