Moving can be a stressful time for anyone. Now that you’ve narrowed down where you’ll be living, we’re here to help ease that transition for you.

This guide is meant to help residents new to Alpharetta and greater North Fulton — and current residents — with setting up and changing utilities and using city services.

Utilities

Water and Sewer: The City of Alpharetta does not provide water and sewer services. Instead you’ll need to utilize Fulton County resources to establish these services. Setting up your account can be done at this link. It entails completing an application and sending this, along with photo ID, to Fulton County’s Public Works Department by email, fax, or dropping one of two locations in-person. One of these locations for in-person visits is conveniently located in Alpharetta (on Maxwell Road).

Trash and Recycling: The city of Alpharetta offers a convenient page on their government site for establishing/terminating service, reporting issues with existing service, paying your bill, applying for bulky or hazardous waste/debris removal, and more. This page can be found here.

Electricity: Georgia Power serves Fulton County and Alpharetta. An online application for starting service can be found using this link.

Georgia Power serves Fulton County and Alpharetta. An online application for starting service can be found using this link. Gas: While living in Alpharetta allows for options of Natural Gas, the most popular is Atlanta Gas Light. Starting and stopping service can be done on this page. Georgia Natural Gas, Gas South, and SCANA are popular alternatives.

While living in Alpharetta allows for options of Natural Gas, the most popular is Atlanta Gas Light. Starting and stopping service can be done on this page. Georgia Natural Gas, Gas South, and SCANA are popular alternatives. Internet: There are a variety of providers in Alpharetta including Google Fiber, T-Mobile, Xfinity, AT&T U-Verse and more.

Now that your home and utilities are squared away, here’s what else you’ll need to know to settle into your new residence in Alpharetta.

Public Transit

While MARTA’s (Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority) train does not extend into Alpharetta, bus service to take you around Atlanta and to North Springs train station are available. The cost is $2.50 per bus ride and determining which bus route passes by your residence can be found on the page here.

Get a Georgia driver’s license

According to the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS), You must apply for a Georgia Driver’s License within 30 days of becoming a Georgia resident. This can be completed in-person. You will be required to surrender your current license and take and pass a vision exam. More information and details regarding atypical situations can be found on the Georgia DDS page here. Finding your closest DDS – or one convenient via MARTA – can be searched for on the portal here.

Contact city government departments

If you need something at City Hall — like a question about a permit answered — they are available by phone at 678-297-6000. You can also visit City Hall in-person at 2 Park Plaza in Alpharetta.

Sign up for parks and rec programs

Alpharetta was named a finalist for the 2017 National Gold Medal Awards for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management.

If you are interested in discovering information about youth and adult activities the city offers, this link will help you uncover all that the City of Alpharetta Parks and Recreation different offers.

Register to vote

Information for registering to vote can be found on a convenient Alpharetta city government page here.