The 2023-24 Schwartz Center season will begin on Friday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. with up-and-coming violist Jordan Bak and the Balourdet Quartet. Credit: Photo courtesy of the Schwartz Center.

The upcoming season at the Schwartz Center for Performing Arts at Emory University aims to explore how the art of classical music can transcend generations.

“This season’s lineup showcases the best performances across generations, and I’m thrilled to be able to bring such a dynamic series to Emory,” said Rachael Brightwell, managing director of the Schwartz Center.

The season will begin on Friday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. with up-and-coming violist Jordan Bak and the Balourdet Quartet.

The mostly classical series also features:

Midori with Festival Strings Lucerne

National Symphony Orchestra Ukraine with Ukrainian cellist Natalia Khoma

A recital concert from violin protégé Randall Goosby

“To me, this season perfectly embodies the spirit of the Candler Concert Series. Our students and audiences have the opportunity to experience artists who are inarguably masters of their instruments — Midori and her violin, for one — in the same series as intriguing young artists like Randall Goosby and Jordan Bak, who are really beginning to make their mark in classical music,” said Brightwell.

The Schwartz Center is also proud to support new work as a commissioning partner for a project with the following partners:

Turtle Island Quartet

Terence Blanchard

MacArthur Genius fellow Rhiannon Giddens

Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate

Turtle Island Quartet founder David Balakrishnan

Additionally, an orchestra of voices from the Grammy Award–winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer will grace the stage on Oct. 8 at 8:30 p.m.

The center is now offering subscription and ticket packages with selections from the Candler Concert Series and the Schwartz Artist-in-Residence program, which includes Emory Jazz Fest 2024. Single tickets to all concerts go on sale Aug. 1.

All concerts are presented at the Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, Emerson Concert Hall located at 1700 N. Decatur Rd. in Atlanta.

The 2023–2024 Schwartz Center for Performing Arts Season includes:

Balourdet Quartet with Jordan Bak, viola on Friday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m.

Chanticleer on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m.

Midori and Festival Strings Lucerne on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m.

Canadian Brass on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024 at 8 p.m.

Emory Jazz Fest 2024 – Schwartz Artist in Residence on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 at 8 p.m.

National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024 at 8 p.m.

Turtle Island Quartet: Island Prayers on Friday, March 22, 2024 at 8 p.m.

Randall Goosby, violin on Friday, April 5, 2024 at 8 p.m.

For more information, call 404.727.5050 or click here.