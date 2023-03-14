The Rotary Club of Dunwoody will host its annual “Fore! The Memories” charity golf tournament on May 15.

Now in its second year, the upcoming tournament is a fundraising event that raises money to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association of Georgia.

The golf tournament also benefits a number of other local charitable organizations and efforts, including the USO, CAC-Community Assistant Center, Malachi’s Kitchen, Dresden Elementary and Kingsley School Thanksgiving Harvest baskets.

The day will kick off with a putting contest, followed by the golf tournament, and conclude with an auction and awards ceremony.

“We are thrilled to host our second annual ‘Fore! The Memories’ and to support the Alzheimer’s Association, once again,” said Jennifer Shumway, president of The Dunwoody Rotary Club.

“Our players are some of the most prominent business leaders in the area, and their participation and support will help us make a real difference in the lives of those affected by Alzheimer’s disease.”

The fundraising event is scheduled to take place at the St. Marlo Country Club, located in Duluth, Georgia. The Rotary Club of Dunwoody says that sponsorship opportunities are still available, and that interested businesses can inquire online.

For more information on the annual “Fore! The Memories” charity golf tournament, head over to the event website.