A Buckhead mid-century modern home designed by noted Atlanta architect Bill Finch is now on the market.

Located at 3579 Castlegate Drive NW, the home was built in 1959 and has 5-bedrooms, 4 full- and 1 partial-bathrooms, 5,800 square-feet of living space, and sits on 1.0475-acres.

The home, priced at $2,750,000, is listed by Debra Johnston with the Buckhead West Paces Ferry office of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Finch designed or had a hand in designing a number of Atlanta’s most notable buildings including the Coca-Cola headquarters on North Avenue, the Five Points MARTA station, the former BellSouth headquarters building (now Tower Square) in Midtown, the former First National Bank Building in Downtown, and the now demolished Atlanta-Fulton County stadium.

A 1936 graduate of Georgia Tech, the architect founded his own firm – Finch, Alexander, Barnes, Rothschild and Paschal – which specialized in sports stadiums, including Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.