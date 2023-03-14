Patricia Highsmith around 1955, as seen in LOVING HIGHSMITH, a film by Eva Vitija. Photo by Ellen Rifkin Hill, courtesy Swiss Social Archives.

Out on Film and Atlanta Pride are partnering to host a special film series called “Out on Film Spring Fest” April 3-6.

The film series will take place at Landmark Midtown Art Cinema and will feature movies that have already been seen on this year’s film festival circuit, according to a press release. Out on Film is one of the country’s major LGBTQ+ film festivals and also serves as an Oscar-qualifying festival.

“I am very happy that Out On Film can present a spring series of five exceptional films, as well as a well-received shorts program from our 2022 festival,” said Film Festival Director Jim Farmer in a statement. “This series celebrates filmmaking and filmmakers from around the world, and two of our documentaries celebrate Georgia and Atlanta subjects. Coming so soon after our record-setting 2022 film festival, I believe our audiences will be quite impressed with this special series.”

The five feature films included are “Little Richard: I Am Everything,” “The Blue Caftan,” “Blue Jean,” “Kokomo City,” and “Loving Highsmith.”

“Kokomo City.” “Little Richard: I Am Everything.” Photos courtesy of Out on Film.

“Little Richard: I Am Everything” comes from director Lisa Cortes and debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January. The documentary takes a close look into the life and career of Little Richard and the Black, queer origins of rock ‘n’ roll. Another documentary included in the series is “Kokomo City” from director D. Smith. The movie follows the experiences of four Black trans women working as sex workers in New York and Atlanta.

In “Loving Highsmith,” director Eva Vitija examines the personal life of Patricia Highsmith, the author of many famous psychological thrillers including “The Talented Mr. Ripley.” The film focuses on the novelist’s diaries and her intimate relationships.

“Blue Jean.” “The Blue Caftan.” Photos courtesy of Out on Flim.

Directed by Maryam Touzani, “The Blue Caftan” premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and has already picked up a few awards on the festival circuit. The film chronicles the lives of a woman and her closeted gay husband as they run their caftan store in Morocco. “Blue Jean,” a British film directed by Georgia Oakley, premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year. The story follows a gay teacher living in the 1980s in Britain.

The film series will also include a shorts program called “For the Ladies,” which will feature short films previously screened at Out on Film. The short films include director Aleksandra Odic’s “Frida,” which won the Queer Palm for short movie at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival along with the Lights on Women Award. Other titles include “Keep Delete,” “Killing Myself,” “Margins,” and “Static Space.”

You can find ticket information at Out on Film’s website.