Rreal Tacos is opening up a fourth location in Sandy Springs on April 1.

Owners Damian Otero and Miguel Hernandez have announced that they will be opening a new storefront for the Mexican restaurant at 227 Sandy Springs Place. The new location is expected to open on April 1, according to a press release.

“We are excited to welcome guests to our newest Rreal Tacos location in Sandy Springs,” Otero said in a statement. “Sandy Springs residents no longer must venture to Buford Highway to satisfy cravings for authentic Mexico City tacos. Now, these can be found in their community and in an upscale setting with great drinks.”

Rreal Tacos first opened in Midtown in 2015. Since then, the restaurant has opened two other locations in West Midtown and Chamblee. According to the release, Otero and Hernandez expect to open another location in Alpharetta in 2023, and are planning additional locations in Buckhead, Decatur, and Gwinnett County.

The Sandy Springs location will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.