Leroy Chapman, Jr. (Courtesy AJC)

Leroy Chapman Jr. has been named editor-in-chief of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, succeeding longtime Editor Kevin Riley, who announced his retirement Thursday.

As the organization’s top news executive and first Black editor-in-chief in the newspaper’s 155-year history, Chapman will oversee the newsgathering, programming, features, and opinion teams as well as the editorial teams responsible for video, audio, newsletters and events. Chapman will report to AJC President and Publisher Andrew Morse.

“Leroy Chapman is an outstanding journalist, an inspirational leader, and an innovative thinker,” Morse said in a press release. “We are lucky to have him leading our newsroom as we transform the AJC into a modern media company at the center of life in Atlanta. We also want to recognize Kevin’s long, decorated history as editor of the AJC. He has made invaluable contributions to this institution and this city. We’ll miss his sound judgment and good humor and wish him the best in a well-deserved retirement.”

Chapman is currently managing editor at the AJC, overseeing daily news gathering, breaking news, coverage of key news topics including state, local and federal government, politics, education, public safety, transportation, Georgia’s economy and the environment. Sports was added to Chapman’s responsibilities earlier this year. He joined the AJC in 2011 from The State in Columbia, S.C.

“The significance of this moment isn’t lost on me. This kind of opportunity is why African-Americans come to Atlanta,” Chapman said. “Kevin has been excellent at being visible in our communities and hearing from people. I am looking forward to getting out into the community and understanding more about how the AJC can continue to serve audiences and improve our city.”

Riley, one of the longest-tenured editors of a major daily publication, will retire later this year. He will assume the role of editor at large during a transition period.