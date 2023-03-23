Leroy Chapman, Jr. (Courtesy AJC)

Leroy Chapman Jr. has been named editor-in-chief of The Atlanta  Journal-Constitution, succeeding longtime Editor Kevin Riley, who announced his retirement Thursday.

As the organization’s top news executive and first Black editor-in-chief in the newspaper’s 155-year history, Chapman will oversee the newsgathering,  programming, features, and opinion teams as well as the editorial teams responsible for  video, audio, newsletters and events. Chapman will report to AJC President and Publisher  Andrew Morse. 

“Leroy Chapman is an outstanding journalist, an inspirational leader, and an innovative  thinker,” Morse said in a press release. “We are lucky to have him leading our newsroom as we transform  the AJC into a modern media company at the center of life in Atlanta. We also want to  recognize Kevin’s long, decorated history as editor of the AJC. He has made invaluable  contributions to this institution and this city. We’ll miss his sound judgment and good  humor and wish him the best in a well-deserved retirement.” 

Chapman is currently managing editor at the AJC, overseeing daily news gathering,  breaking news, coverage of key news topics including state, local and federal government,  politics, education, public safety, transportation, Georgia’s economy and the environment.  Sports was added to Chapman’s responsibilities earlier this year. He joined the AJC in 2011  from The State in Columbia, S.C. 

“The significance of this moment isn’t lost on me. This kind of opportunity is why African-Americans come to Atlanta,” Chapman said. “Kevin has been excellent at being visible in our  communities and hearing from people. I am looking forward to getting out into the community  and understanding more about how the AJC can continue to serve audiences and improve our  city.” 

Riley, one of the longest-tenured editors of a major daily publication, will retire later this  year. He will assume the role of editor at large during a transition period. 

