This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.

The newest addition to the Concentrics Restuarants’ team has a recipe for you to try. 

Yong Kim was recently named the executive chef of Bully Boy, a BeltLine restaurant that offers Japanese-inspired cuisine and fresh sushi. With him, Kim brings a new menu that’s expected to hit the Old Fourth Ward staple this April. 

Before heading out to Bully Boy next month to give their new dishes a shot, why not try this mussels dish at home? Check out the recipe for Sambal Moules à la Crème below. 

Executive Chef Yong Kim’s Sambal Moules à la Crème recipe.

Executive Chef Yong Kim’s Sambal Moules à la Crème recipe

Ingredients:

  • PEI Mussels 
  • 1 Tbsp Garlic 
  • 3 Tbsp Finely Cut Shallots
  • 3 Tbsp Cooked Bacon
  • Thai Basil
  • Splash of Cooking Sake
  • 8 oz Heavy Cream 
  • Cold Butter Cubed
  • Olive Oil 
  • Salt and Pepper to taste (Recommended to add last)

Calabrian Sambal 

  • ½ – 1 ½ Tbsp Sambal Oelek 
  • ½ – 1 ½ Tbsp Calabrian Pepper 

(1:1 ratio of Sambal Oelek and Calabrian Pepper to create Calabrian Sambal.  Amount of Calabrian Sambal may vary by person and spice tolerance. Recommended to start with 1 Tbsp up to 3 if desired)

Directions:

  1. Clean Mussels (Beard and Shells) 
  2. In a food processor, add whole Calbrian Peppers and Sambal Oelek (1:1 ratio) and blitz until a Pesto consistency to create Calabrian Sambal.
  3. Saute Mussels on smoking hot pan with Olive Oil, 
  4. Add Cooked Bacon and splash of Cooking Sake 
  5. Add Shallot, Garlic and Calabrian Sambal
  6. Add Heavy Cream
  7. After Cream warms up, add in Cold Butter to emulsify cream sauce.
  8. Salt and Pepper to taste
  9. Before finishing add a handful of Thai Basil for fragrance and herbaceous aroma

Sammie Purcell

Sammie Purcell is Associate Editor at Rough Draft Atlanta.