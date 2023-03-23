This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.

The newest addition to the Concentrics Restuarants’ team has a recipe for you to try.

Yong Kim was recently named the executive chef of Bully Boy, a BeltLine restaurant that offers Japanese-inspired cuisine and fresh sushi. With him, Kim brings a new menu that’s expected to hit the Old Fourth Ward staple this April.

Before heading out to Bully Boy next month to give their new dishes a shot, why not try this mussels dish at home? Check out the recipe for Sambal Moules à la Crème below.

Executive Chef Yong Kim’s Sambal Moules à la Crème recipe.

Executive Chef Yong Kim’s Sambal Moules à la Crème recipe

Ingredients:

PEI Mussels

1 Tbsp Garlic

3 Tbsp Finely Cut Shallots

3 Tbsp Cooked Bacon

Thai Basil

Splash of Cooking Sake

8 oz Heavy Cream

Cold Butter Cubed

Olive Oil

Salt and Pepper to taste (Recommended to add last)

Calabrian Sambal

½ – 1 ½ Tbsp Sambal Oelek

½ – 1 ½ Tbsp Calabrian Pepper

(1:1 ratio of Sambal Oelek and Calabrian Pepper to create Calabrian Sambal. Amount of Calabrian Sambal may vary by person and spice tolerance. Recommended to start with 1 Tbsp up to 3 if desired)

Directions: