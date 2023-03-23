This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.
The newest addition to the Concentrics Restuarants’ team has a recipe for you to try.
Yong Kim was recently named the executive chef of Bully Boy, a BeltLine restaurant that offers Japanese-inspired cuisine and fresh sushi. With him, Kim brings a new menu that’s expected to hit the Old Fourth Ward staple this April.
Before heading out to Bully Boy next month to give their new dishes a shot, why not try this mussels dish at home? Check out the recipe for Sambal Moules à la Crème below.
Executive Chef Yong Kim’s Sambal Moules à la Crème recipe
Ingredients:
- PEI Mussels
- 1 Tbsp Garlic
- 3 Tbsp Finely Cut Shallots
- 3 Tbsp Cooked Bacon
- Thai Basil
- Splash of Cooking Sake
- 8 oz Heavy Cream
- Cold Butter Cubed
- Olive Oil
- Salt and Pepper to taste (Recommended to add last)
Calabrian Sambal
- ½ – 1 ½ Tbsp Sambal Oelek
- ½ – 1 ½ Tbsp Calabrian Pepper
(1:1 ratio of Sambal Oelek and Calabrian Pepper to create Calabrian Sambal. Amount of Calabrian Sambal may vary by person and spice tolerance. Recommended to start with 1 Tbsp up to 3 if desired)
Directions:
- Clean Mussels (Beard and Shells)
- In a food processor, add whole Calbrian Peppers and Sambal Oelek (1:1 ratio) and blitz until a Pesto consistency to create Calabrian Sambal.
- Saute Mussels on smoking hot pan with Olive Oil,
- Add Cooked Bacon and splash of Cooking Sake
- Add Shallot, Garlic and Calabrian Sambal
- Add Heavy Cream
- After Cream warms up, add in Cold Butter to emulsify cream sauce.
- Salt and Pepper to taste
- Before finishing add a handful of Thai Basil for fragrance and herbaceous aroma