HANSON closed out the Cherry Blossom Festival in Brookhaven on March 26.

Brookhaven’s Cherry Blossom Festival attendees saw all kinds of weather this weekend, from warm and sunny on Saturday to cool and rainy on Sunday.

Children made the best of the weather both days, by making sand art in the spring sunshine and jumping in puddles after the rainstorms passed. The kids and pets areas were forced to close in the rain. Still, people covered the lawn with blankets and ponchos at the ready.

The city of Brookhaven, sponsors and organizers of the festival, said more than 25,000 people descended on Blackburn Park.

Crowds went wild for Eliot Bronson, who calls Atlanta his “adopted hometown.” His newest album, “Empty Spaces,” has been called emotive, pensive, and melancholy.

The crowd loved All-4-One’s 90s tunes at the Cherry Blossom Festival.

All-4-One, HANSON, The Fray and Little Hopes dodged raindrops on stage Sunday.

Part of the festival, the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom 5k race raised over $12,000 for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Overall male winner was Rahul Ramineni of Atlanta and overall female winner was Maria Fernanda Martinez de la Rosa of Atlanta.

Brookhaven has already announced next year’s festival weekend — March 23-24, 2024.