All-4-One performed at the 2023 Cherry Blossom Festival.

Spring is festival season in metro Atlanta as residents emerge from their winter cocoons, ready to take in music, art, and sunshine.

Several popular festivals, including Sweetwater 420, Decatur Book Festival and Candler Park Music Fest, have been moved or canceled. Now for the good news: Brookhaven Police Department reported Monday that the Cherry Blossom Festival, the state’s second largest festival, was a safe and successful event.

During the weekend of March 24-25, Cherry Blossom Festival entertained more than 25,000 attendees with music, food, and dog-friendly events.

BPD put in 540 hours toward festival security, overnight security, traffic control, drone operations and logistical support, said Police Chief Brandon Gurley. Only two minor incidents were reported. Both were young children who were separated from their caregivers and reunited within minutes.

The third incident was a hit and run on Ashford Dunwoody Road, near but not related to the festival.

“I believe we may have had our first golf cart takedown in Brookhaven Police Department history. There was a swarm of police cars and golf carts that was able to stop the driver. They were driving under the influence,” said Gurley. “It was a heavily trafficked area during the event.”

A tree was struck by lightning and fell near the performance stage during heavy rains, but no one was injured.

Next up is Sip Brookhaven, a new food and wine event, is being held from 3-6 p.m. on April 15 at Oglethorpe University.