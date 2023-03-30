Photo via Hands on Atlanta.

April is Global Volunteer Month, and Hands on Atlanta is celebrating with a month-long service campaign.

The nonprofit is holding “Spring for Service” this April. Throughout the month, Hands on Atlanta will host over 1,000 volunteer projects with 75 nonprofit partners.

“This April, we hope to inspire, mobilize and galvanize the metro Atlanta community around serving others,” said Jay Cranman, president and CEO of Hands on Atlanta, in a statement. “In addition to the variety of massive, national and international days of service, spring brings warm weather, blooming flowers, and more organic opportunities for people to engage in the community.”

According to a press release, the main days of service include Good Deeds Day on April 16, National Volunteer Week from April 16-22, Earth Day on April 22, and Global Youth Service Day from April 28-30.

Volunteers can sign up for “Spring for Service” online.