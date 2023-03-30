Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst addresses Latino community partners at El Potro on Buford Highway.

Brookhaven is planning to use a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to address living conditions, infrastructure, safety, and childcare.

The five-year grant awarded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) tackles issues in low to moderate income areas.

Brookhaven expects to receive $1.5 million over the span of the grant from 2021-2025, based on a HUD formula and congressional allocations. This year’s allocation is $324,527.

Patty Hansen, director of strategic partnerships, said at the March 28 City Council meeting that 19 organizations have been identified for outreach. City Council members asked to add Jewish Kids Groups, Grady Healthcare, and Brookhaven Farmers Market.

The city is proposing to spend:

$210,988 for neighborhood and public facility improvements including sidewalk repairs, suitable living improvements in a target area, ADA improvements, and stormwater infrastructure.

$5,000 for outreach neighborhood safety programs.

$43,679 for family stability to develop or improve access to childcare through new or existing providers.

$64,905 for administration of the grant.

“Family stability has always been the highest priority for city council,” said Hansen.

The City Council will hold another public hearing in April and vote on the matter in June.