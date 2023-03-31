On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend we found 100+ events. Here are some recommendations:
- Proper Hop Popping: Once again, @properhoproswell is bringing the quality pop-ups this weekend. @heritage.atl is bringing Caribbean cuisine including Haitian pork belly on Friday; the rarely seen, but beloved @masaromanianfood brings a Romanian menu including sarmale pork cabbage rolls; and @rellsco20 is bringing a menu of comfort food like Jerk nachos.
- Salty Smiles Returns to Roundtrip: the increasingly busy @saltysmilesyt is at @roundtripbeer on Friday with a clever menu including tacos, meatball sub banh-mis and of course some ice cream sammies.
- Secret Pint Mixing It Up: also at @roundtripbeer, on Saturday, @secretpintbbq is mixing it up with the menu this weekend. Brisket burgers/patty melts, chorizo con papas/jalapeño cheddar links on buns and chopped brisket sandwiches are just a few of the items you will find.
- Jackalope & Friends: @jackalopeatl has taken the initiative to create a series of chef collabs that will open up @the_bookhousepub in O4W on Sundays. First up is a collab with @nolagoods_ with a menu that brings together Thai and New Orleans flavors.
- Vinetta Back on the Scene: Our patience has paid off… @vinettaatl is back! You’ll find them at @ptreefarmersmkt in Buckhead on Saturday morning bringing their usual hyper-seasonal, vegetable forward menu bringing Southern and global influences.
- A TKO Birthday Party: well, actually, it’s @tko_thekorean1 founder Lino’s birthday and the party is Sunday at his stall at @sfseav. Expect a special menu, tunes by @djskooter, a hot wing challenge, and free Miyeok Guk birthday soup. No presents please….just donate to the @givingkitchen
- Power Plant Botanica: @thepowerplantatl is powering the a vegan menu at pop-up incubator @nourishbotanicacafe in Joyland this Saturday 12-6. Hang out, grab some food, a cocktail and check out beautiful plants and floral arrangements.
Finally, its ALMOST time to celebrate the moment for @leftielees to transition from pop-up to brick and mortar. If you are able, help her raise the final $’s so that we all can see it happen and have better bellies because of it.
THE DEETS
Friday
Roswell: Heritage Supper Club (African)
5:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse
Underwood Hills: Salty Smiles (SE Asian Street Food)
5:00pm – 9:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company
Saturday
Buckhead: Vinetta (elevated comfort food)
8:30am – 12:00pm | Peachtree Road Farmers Market
Joyland: The Power Plant (vegan)
12:00pm – 6:00pm | Nourish Botanica
Underwood Hills: Secret Pint BBQ (New School GA BBQ)
12:00pm – 3:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company
1:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse
Sunday
1:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse
3:00pm – 9:00pm | The Bookhouse Pub
7:00pm | Southern Feed Store