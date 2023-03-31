Vinetta is back on the scene this week at Peachtree Road Farmer’s market with this strawberry & banana custard with fresh spring strawberries.



On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend we found 100+ events. Here are some recommendations:

Power Plant Botanica: @thepowerplantatl is powering the a vegan menu at pop-up incubator @nourishbotanicacafe in Joyland this Saturday 12-6. Hang out, grab some food, a cocktail and check out beautiful plants and floral arrangements.

Finally, its ALMOST time to celebrate the moment for @leftielees to transition from pop-up to brick and mortar. If you are able, help her raise the final $’s so that we all can see it happen and have better bellies because of it.

THE DEETS

Friday

Roswell: Heritage Supper Club (African)

5:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse

Underwood Hills: Salty Smiles (SE Asian Street Food)

5:00pm – 9:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company

Saturday

Buckhead: Vinetta (elevated comfort food)

8:30am – 12:00pm | Peachtree Road Farmers Market

Joyland: The Power Plant (vegan)

12:00pm – 6:00pm | Nourish Botanica

Underwood Hills: Secret Pint BBQ (New School GA BBQ)

12:00pm – 3:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company

Roswell: Masa (Romanian)

1:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse

Sunday

Roswell: Rells (Mexican)

1:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse

O4W: Jackalope (Asian fusion)

3:00pm – 9:00pm | The Bookhouse Pub

EAV: TKO (Korean)

7:00pm | Southern Feed Store

