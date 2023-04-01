As the outdoor temperatures rise, so does the amount of dog hair around your house. It’s on your pants, it’s on the couch, and the ‘tumbleweeds’ are reminiscent of an old western.

If you find yourself routinely reaching for the lint roller because you’re covered in dog hair, you know it can be quite a nuisance. For your dog too! Shedding can be itchy, uncomfortable, and sometimes even cause skin problems.

We can significantly reduce your dog’s shedding with a Shedding Treatment – not only is de-shedding a necessary part of regular pet care, but it will also help you deal with the overwhelming amount of fur around the house.

Let’s Talk About Coats

Double Coat

Most dogs have a topcoat that is composed of naturally water-repellent, stiff guard hairs. In a double coat dog, the topcoat protects the undercoat – a second layer of short fleecy or downy fur. The undercoat serves as insulation to keep the dog warm during cold weather. Dogs shed (or blow out) their undercoat twice a year, typically in the spring and fall.

Single Coat

Single coat dogs have only a topcoat. They have a longer cycle of hair growth which makes it seem as if they don’t shed. While all dogs shed, single coat dogs do not blow their coats twice a year, rather, they shed smaller amounts year-round. Long-haired single coats are prone to matting if not groomed frequently – dead hair is likely to get caught in the coat and long hair may get tangled without proper care.

You can tell what kind of coat your dog has by parting the hairs to see whether they have a longer, stiff coat combined with soft, downy fur – a double coat – or the same kind of fur throughout, which makes them single-coated.

The Misery of Matting

When your dog sheds, the fur can build up and cause mats. Even mild matting can be extremely painful for your pup! In addition to causing discomfort, these knots can lead to serious problems, including irritation, odor, and skin infections. Heavily matted hair can change a dog’s movement, cut off circulation, or hide infected wounds.

While regular brushing will remove some dead hair, it’s not very efficient. The best way to control shedding is a Shedding Treatment, which will successfully remove dead, loose hairs that may cause matting.

What Is A Shedding Treatment Anyway?

Regular Shedding Treatments are the best and most effective method of controlling shedding by eliminating loose hair before it ends up on your furniture and clothes, or worse – painfully matted on your dog’s body.

We use a special de-shedding tool that gets deep into the undercoat removing large amounts of dead hair. De-shedding makes your dog more comfortable and keeps their coat and skin healthy and clean. Plus, this can translate to up to a 90% reduction of fur in your home!

Moreover, shedding is an important indicator of wellness, and regular Shedding Treatments allow us to keep tabs on how much hair your dog is losing. Routine S.C.E.N.T. Checks will help us set a baseline for your pup’s typical fur loss, a valuable health marker, as excessive shedding may be a sign of certain canine diseases.

Scenthound’s Shedding Treatment includes a bath with shampoo and conditioner formulated to decrease shedding, a blow-dry, raking, and brush-out. Shedding can be well-managed with treatments every 4-6 weeks, depending upon the breed and other factors specific to your dog.

Your dog will look and feel better, and you will too!

