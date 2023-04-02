In celebration of the arrival of spring in Atlanta, Buckhead Village has announced that it will be hosting its second annual Bodacious Blooms Flower Festival at the end of April.

This year’s flower festival — scheduled to run from April 27th through April 30th — will see Buckhead Village teaming up with neighboring properties to create a walkable weekend chock-full of floral-inspired sights and events.

The festival will feature an elegant floral installation by New-York based flower shop East Olivia, which will be displayed alongside of an eye-catching retro mural created by Dazy LA designer Dani Dazey.

“Team East Olivia is thrilled to bring our dynamic, colorful take on florals to Buckhead Village and are even more excited to be collaborating with long time friend Dani of Dazey LA on a neighboring mural that will coordinate with our gorgeous florals,” said Kelsea Olivia, CEO and creative director of East Olivia.

Expected to be in-attendance at the event is Canaan Marshall, a renowned Atlanta-based florist who was a contestant on the HBO Max show Full Bloom. Marshall will lead a hands-on floral arrangement class, teaching attendees how to create stunning flower displays.

Other events that will be taking place at Buckhead Village over the course of the Bodacious Blooms Flower Festival include a lavish cocktail party, a floral-themed dessert and wine tasting, the buckheadRUN! 5K (where runners are encourage to dress in flower costumes), a botanical vendor market curated by ATL Girl Gang, a street festival (featuring live music, themed activations, etc.) and a chalk art event for children.

In addition to the events, the festival will have various floral installations set up throughout Buckhead Village to check out, as well as a number of in-store events and promotions happening at select businesses in the area.

For more information on the upcoming flower festival, head over to the Buckhead Village website.