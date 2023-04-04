The Dunwoody City Council join Spruill Center employees in Monday’s groundbreaking ceremonies to add seven classrooms to the existing facility.

The Spruill Center for the Arts officially commenced a $2.7 million expansion project during a groundbreaking ceremony held at its education center located

at 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

The project, a partnership between the Spruill Center and the City of Dunwoody,

will add more than 7,000 square feet to the Dunwoody Cultural Arts Center while creating seven new art studios and a community room.

“Today marks the beginning of a new era for the Spruill Center for the Arts,” said CEO Alan Mothner. “This expansion of our education center has been in planning since 2018 and will allow us to continue fulfilling our mission of fostering creativity and social connections through the Arts.

Plans for the expanded space include two additional ceramics studios, two multi-functional art rooms, and a glass studio on the upstairs level. The lower level will see the creation of a new blacksmithing studio and a wood-turning studio – a new program offering for Spruill. All lower level studios will feature large outdoor gathering spaces that open into the renovated courtyard space. The lower-level community room will be utilized for lectures, visiting artists, large workshops, and for other community gatherings.

“We’re excited to partner with Spruill Center for the Arts on this expansion, and I’m grateful for the support of the City Council. Spruill not only serves the people of Dunwoody but also brings people here who invest in our community, ” Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said.

The expansion project is being facilitated by JWB Construction Services, who act as construction managers on behalf of Spruill. The general contractor on the project is Trident Construction.