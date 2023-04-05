A conceptual drawing shows the expansion of Bankhead Station. (Courtesy MARTA).

MARTA will host two public meetings to gather community input on the future of Bankhead Station.

This community-driven master plan will incorporate transit-oriented development (TOD), safer access, routes and connectivity to Bankhead Station and its surrounding area, according to a press release from the transit agency.

An in-person meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m., and a virtual meeting for Thursday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m.

April 11

John Lewis Invictus Academy Auditorium

1890 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. NW

Atlanta, Ga. 30318

Register at www.bankheadmasterplan.com

April 13

Zoom

Register at www.bankheadmasterplan.com

Last fall, the MARTA Board of Directors selected the Peebles Corporation for a TOD project adjacent to Bankhead Station that includes 495 apartments, a hotel, and retail and office space.

Since then, Microsoft pulled the plug on its nearby 90-acre campus, which was fueling growth in the Westside area.

MARTA still plans to extend Bankhead’s platform, which will also include a new canopy, elevators, escalators, and creating a community plaza.