Councilmember Linley Jones uses a map to explain no solid median is planned at the intersection of Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Johnson Ferry Road. (Photo Dyana Bagby)

Brookhaven City Council approved spending $4.3 million to repave Johnson Ferry Road from the Sandy Springs city limits to Chamblee.

The last repaving of the road was “botched,” according to council member Linley Jones, when DeKalb County approved the redevelopment of a corner of Ashford Dunwoody and Johnson Ferry Road.

“They didn’t do it right, and ever since then, it has been producing potholes. It is the worst, most complained about road in all of District 1,” she said at the April 11 city council meeting.

The stretch of road will get a full-depth reclamation and repaving – hence the big price tag. Jones called it a big price tag for a big fix. One bid for the job came in at $18 million in 2022, three times the budget, causing the city to postpone the work to 2023 in hopes costs would drop.

“This has been a long time coming,” said Jones.

The council unanimously approved a contract with CW Matthews in the amount of $3.9 million plus a contingency for $389,000.

Other approved spending:

$98,000 for two new vehicles for the Brookhaven facilities department,

$267,000 for SPLOST projects by Lowe Engineering, and

$384,100 for the preparation of the city’s Comprehensive Plan by Blue Cypress Consulting.