Interiors at TydeTate Kitchen. Interiors at TydeTate Kitchen.

Historic Hotel Row in Atlanta is getting its first restaurant tenant on April 15.

TydeTate Kitchen, a Thai restaurant from brother and sister Sai Untachantr and Bank Bhamaraniyama, is opening up April 15 at 229 Mitchell Street, according to a press release. Doors are set to open at 11 a.m.

TydeTate originally opened as a food stall in Chattahoochee Food Works, but the new restaurant will feature a full-service bar along with indoor and outdoor seating. The food menu will include items like sweet chili crispy tofu, Kee Mao, basil chicken, chicken curry puffs, Panang curry beef, and others.

Hotel Row is a commercial development consisting of a block of historic early-20th century buildings. According to the release, other storefronts that are targeting 2023 openings include Liz & Leon’s from Atlanta Chef Bella Jones, Atlanta coffeehouse Spiller Park, and a decor shop called Warren + Forest.