Steven Satterfield, executive chef and co-owner of Miller Union.

The co-owner and executive chef at Atlanta’s Miller Union has released a second cookbook.

Steven Satterfield, along with co-author Andrea Slonecker, will release “Vegetable Revelations: Inspiration for Produce-Forward Cooking” on April 18, according to a press release. The book is a follow up to Satterfield’s first work, “Root to Leaf, Vegetable Revelations.”

Satterfield and Slonecker will be present at a book launch at Miller Union on April 23, where they’ll share behind the scenes stories from the making of the book. During the event, guests will be able to taste some of the recipes featured in the book, sip on wines from Division Winemaking Company, or try craft cocktails featuring spirits from Cathead Distillery.

Tickets include a signed copy of the cookbook, snacks, and drinks. Tickets can be purchased online.