Clark Atlanta University (CAU) is one of the leading Historic Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the field of environmental justice.

“The intentional concentration and unapologetic embracing of environmental scholarship distinguishes our university amongst peers,” said George French, Jr., president of CAU, and the longest sitting HBCU president in the nation.

CAU is hosting the 2023 HBCU Environmental Justice Summit on April 19 and 20.

The summit will provide awareness of injustices through discussions with experts, community leaders, students and representatives from government agencies.

“Leveraging our strong connections to many of the most marginalized communities in the country, positions HBCUs to blaze a path forward on climate research, policy, and action,” said French.

CAU’s research into environmental justice has uncovered the extreme environmental and climate disparities that people of color endure.

In metro Atlanta, 36% of Black households experience a severe energy burden compared to other ethnicities.

Research shows that communities of color bordering the Atlanta University Center rank highest for asthma and inhalable particulate matter in the air.

Extreme heat, flooding and the use of minority communities as dumping sites also impacts these communities.

The 2023 HBCU Environmental Justice Summit will include:

A clothing drive

A sustainable fashion seminar

An upcycle competition

Various presentations related to environmental justice

The summit will be held at 223 James P. Brawley Drive SW in Atlanta. For more information, click here.