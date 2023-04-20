The Atlanta Fire Department on the scene of the fire at 360 Ponce de Leon Ave. (Courtesy Atlanta Preservation Center)

The Atlanta Fire Department is investigating a blaze at a historic apartment building on Ponce de Leon Avenue in Midtown.

The two-alarm fire broke out at 360 Ponce de Leon Avenue around noon, and smoke and flames were showing from the third floor. It’s unclear how much damage the building sustained in the fire.

Fire officials said the fire may have started in a kitchen. No one was hurt.

The building has been a fixture on Ponce since 1935, according to Atlanta Preservation Center intern Ben Schmidt. From its earliest days, the building was home to young professionals and even housed a few businesses, including the Decatur School of Music in the 1950s and a vacuum sales and repair business in the 1970s.

Atlanta Preservation Center executive director David Yoakley Mitchell said while these types of fires are random and unpredictable, he is concerned about the loss of additional historic buildings in the city.

“I hope that we can see a response and respect for what historic buildings, structures and spaces remain so that we always have this connection to our communities and the people who have made Atlanta so significant and unique,” he said.

This fire comes just weeks after a blaze gutted one of the historic apartment buildings at North High Ridge Apartments in Poncey-Highland leaving 40 people homeless.

Check back for updates on this story.