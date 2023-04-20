This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.

Springtime means salad time. And Chef Karl Gorline has the salad for you.

Gorline, who became The Woodall’s chef de cuisine in April of 2022, has offered up this Broccoli Caesar Salad, which would make a great lunch or pairing with dinner. With plenty of delicious greens and toppings, it’ll blow your mind.

Make sure to roast those brussels – Caesars are a salad best served warm.

Broccoli Caesar Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup Shaved Broccoli

1/2 cup Shaved Brussels (roast the brussels at 325 for 3-5 minutes)

3T Green Goddess Dressing

1t Anchovy Paste

1T Bread Crumbs

1 T Pecornio Cheese

2t Bottarga

Salt and Pepper to Taste

EVOO to drizzle

Fresh Cracked Black Pepper

Directions:

Anchovy Paste Ingredients and Directions:

Take equal parts of anchovies and garlic and grind in a mortar and pestle. Keep in the fridge to enhance any dressings or sauces.

Salad Directions:

In a small mixing bowl combine green goddess dressing and anchovy mixture. In a mixing bowl combine your shaved broccoli, brussels sprouts and 1 T of green goddess dressing along with salt and pepper to taste and toss to combine. On the bottom of the plate spread out 2 T of green goddess dressing and top

with the salad mixture. Then sprinkle with your bread crumbs, pecorino cheese, bottarga and drizzle with EVOO and cracked fresh black pepper on top.