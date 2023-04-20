DeKalb County was originally home to Muscogee (Creek) and Cherokee Nations and was officially established by settlers of European descent on Dec. 9, 1822. War veteran Greenville Henderson was given 3,000 acres of land by the governor of Georgia as a reward for his service, which he settled into what is much of modern-day Tucker.

In 1892, a railroad was constructed through what is now Tucker’s downtown, which coincided with the same year that the city got its own post office, both of which point to the widely-held belief that Tucker was truly “founded” in 1892.

Today, Tucker has been an incorporated city for less than a decade (March 2023 marked the seven-year anniversary) and is a community of families, Atlanta commuters, and small-town folk in a big-city atmosphere. Shopping centers – like recent 2-year-old Hugh Howell Market Place – have brought convenient groceries, restaurants, urgent care facilities, and more to Tucker’s community, allowing nature to meet with the convenience of city life and the familiarity of small towns.

Tucker city government newsletters are a great way to stay informed and view past news. Their newsletter can be subscribed to and viewed here, on their archives page.

Diversity and Growth in Tucker

Tucker population was just shy of 37,000 in 2021 – nearly half of comparably-sized Brookhaven and Alpharetta’s populations – but it continues growing in diversity and population. 52% of Tucker residents are white, 34% are Black or African American, 6% are Asian and 9% are Hispanic or Latino.

While estimating just how dynamic these changes are with such a short city history, continued investment in Atlanta and its surrounding communities will surely drive continued expansion in diversity and economic growth.

Jobs in Tucker

Tucker is home to thriving industries regardless of what you happen to be looking for. While everything from finance to world-renowned healthcare positions are available with a half-hour commute to Atlanta’s city limits, hospitality, an Amazon distribution center and farm labor is available locally in Tucker.

Weather in Tucker

Weather in Tucker – like weather throughout Atlanta – is moderate and typically calm, save the occasionally thunderstorm. Beyond being aware of what is left on the patio or porch, those that call Tucker home worry little about severe weather.

So, Should You Live in Tucker, GA?

Tucker extends more than 20 square miles and its close-knit roots remain to this day. While the vast natural habitats and spread out living certainly contribute to this, a commitment to heritage and history by Tucker’s residents may also be

If somewhere incredibly affordable – with convenient commuting to midtown or downtown Atlanta – is what you’re looking for, the City of Tucker is likely the best to be found.