A rendering of the proposed development in Little Five Points.

A seven-story, mixed-use development with 200 apartments and ground-floor retail has been pitched for the former site of Cameli’s Pizza in Little Five Points.

According to Urbanize Atlanta, the development would sit on three parcels, which are mostly parking lots, along Moreland Avenue. The Cameli’s building would be razed and the project would extend south to the Hattie B’s Chicken restaurant.

The building where Hudson Grille is located will remain, according to a development group identified as Five Points District LLC, which includes Harmonia Development’s Thad Sheely and partners Dion Meltzer and David Barrett.

Residents in Candler Park, Little Five Points and Inman Park have raised concerns that the loss of more than 200 parking spaces will cause more cars to try and park in the already crowded neighborhood

The developers plan to include a three-story parking deck with 147 spaces total and said they would work with the communities as they refine the design of the project.