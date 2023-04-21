Marty Martin (Sandy Springs)

A streambank stabilization project should remove a potential threat to a section of the Long Island Drive shoulder, according to Sandy Springs officials.

The City Council awarded a $242,459 contract to Vertical Earth of Cumming for the streambank stabilization project on Long Island Creek near 5375 Long Island Drive.

Public Works Director Marty Martin told the council at its April 18 meeting that most of the work is on the road’s shoulder and into the stream, but it could require some lane closures.

The contractor will regrade approximately 145 linear feet of eroded streambank along Long Island Creek where scouring has the potential to threaten a section of the roadway’s shoulder, Martin said. The repair and restoration will use armoring to rebuild the streambank and protect it against erosion.

Vertical Earth also will install 370 linear feet of curb and gutter, and 338 linear feet of guardrail along Long Island Drive next to the slope that will be regraded.

The city anticipates construction will begin in early summer 2023.