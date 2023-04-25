Phil Yagoda

Sandy Springs resident Phil Yagoda created TheExit.com, a divorce resource website after learning the Internet offered no help for his friends.

Yagoda, who worked on Wall Street for many years, helps friends and family members in navigating the finances of divorce. But one day when he was on his way into a meeting, he got a call from a friend whose wife was filing for divorce. With no time to help because of the meeting, he told his friend he’d call him after work, but to go online and look for help.

Only a couple of minutes passed before his friend called back and said there was nothing on the Internet but divorce attorneys.

Yagoda started searching and was surprised.

“But I couldn’t believe there wasn’t a resource for something that affects 50 percent of the population effectively, and you’ll get the divorce rate in the U.S. being the sixth highest in the world. It makes no sense,” he said.

He decided to create TheExit.com to provide stability when they go through the life-changing event of divorce.

The site doesn’t handle the divorce for a user and isn’t selling anything. It helps a person self-diagnose the situation to offer the greatest ability to thrive in a situation when their life is turning upside down, he said.

Yagoda lives in Sandy Springs with his wife, who originally was from Atlanta. He was from New York, where they met after college.

“We both worked on Wall Street, and I got lucky,” he said, noting they just celebrated their 26th anniversary.

“I’m one of the lucky ones,” he said. “I found my best friend, my soulmate. She’s the most incredible person. Great mom. Great wife.”

Not everyone is so fortunate, he said.

The website is a content-driven site. Yagoda said it’s not just for people getting separated or divorced. It can also help people in longtime relationships – or any relationship – to help them figure out how to help someone.

Users can find help for everything from a breakup plan to children, he said. It has tips and discussions on different aspects ready for the user.

One thing many people don’t have is a great support system or a supportive environment. Even your best friend or brother or sister may shy away from continued conversations about an ex, Yagoda said.

He wants to create a community part of the website where people with similar interests can share experiences.

Everyone’s situation is different. People should always seek some type of legal advice, especially if they are in a highly combative divorce, Yagoda said.

“But it’s open to all, so it doesn’t matter if you’re a heterosexual marriage, same-sex marriage, whatever it is, this relates to many and all that stuff is very important to me in creating it,” he said.