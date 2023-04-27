DeKalb County CEO Michael L. Thurmond delivered his sixth State of the County address at Pullman Yards on Wednesday.

Thurmond gave the address in front of a sold-out crowd, which consisted of more than 500 elected officials, business leaders, county staff, county partners, and local residents.

Before Thurmond spoke, two local business leaders presented a $50,000 donation to finish a tribute to the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis. Gray Television CEO Hilton Howell and Assembly Atlanta developer Jay Gipson presented the check to DeKalb Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson and Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett. The memorial is planned for the Decatur site of a former Confederate memorial.

Thurmond’s address, titled “All Aboard DeKalb…Greatness is our Destination,” began with him defining greatness, using individuals from history’s past as examples, including President Abraham Lincoln and Michael Jordan. He then posed a question to the audience in regard to achieving greatness: “If greatness is so transient, if greatness comes and goes, as with the weather, then why do we pursue it?”

Amidst the historic train yard setting at Pullman Yards, Thurmond answered his own question by relating it to George Pullman, the inventor of the luxury sleeper railcar.

Thurmond said that Pullman “recognized that the journey is more important than the destination”, and talked about how Pullman’s history is a living example of a journey that was marked with servant leadership.

Thurmond concluded his address by making a call for leaders that understand the importance of being servants first and building relationships to bridge DeKalb County.

“The journey – what you learn and the relationships you build – is permanent, but the destination may not be,” said Thurmond.

This was the first year that the State of DeKalb was held inside the City of Atlanta limits.

Other speakers at the event included Doug Shipman, president of the Atlanta City Council; Robert Patrick, presiding officer of the DeKalb County Commission; Frankie Atwater, president and CEO of the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce; and others.

Prior to his address, Thurmond presented three W.W. King Bridge Builder Awards to local business leaders and public servants for their great contributions to DeKalb County.

The recipients of this year’s awards were Dr. Vasanne Tinsley, Interim Superintendent of the DeKalb County School District; James B. Miller, Jr. with Ameris Bancorp; and Robert L Brown, Jr. of R.L. Brown & Associates.