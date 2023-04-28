The final numbers are in for the 2023 Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival, one of Georgia’s largest music festivals. This year’s event – along with the festival’s 5k race – attracted more attendees and sponsorships than last year, according to Brookhaven Communications Director Burke Brennan.

“It was the best Cherry Blossom ever,” Brennan said at the April 25 city council meeting. “It was successful in a myriad of areas.”

About 45,000 festival goers took over Blackburn Park on March 25-26, bringing in nearly $70,000 in food and beverage sales. But all those burgers and beers had to go somewhere. The festival clocked 120 cubic yards of garbage, up 25% from last year.

City staff gave away 1,000 umbrellas during a bout of rain, yet all nine musical acts took the stage as scheduled. Thirty Brookhaven Police Department officers were on site with 12 DeKalb County Fire Department personnel for permitting, fire safety and emergency medicine.

Brennan said the artists market was “wildly successful” with regional artists traveling from far and wide.The vendors made money, which speaks to the volume and success of the event, he added.

Mayor John Ernst said he’s been receiving calls from other cities about how to put on a festival of this size.

“A lot of times they think, ‘Oh, you just spent a little bit of money.’ No, there’s a lot of staff work involved. It’s a culture,” said Ernst.

Suggestions for next year’s event include removing the pet zone, adding more staff, more porta potties, more ADA compliant transportation options and more parking.

“This being the best Cherry Blossom Festival ever is ultimately possible due to the commitment of this elected body. Mayor and council, you have given us the tools and the resources to pull off a regional event. I speak for everyone when I say that it feels good to have the tools to do a good job,” said Brennan.

In related news: