Mayor Andre Dickens has announced the launch of the City of Atlanta’s 2023 Summer Youth Employment Program.

During the State of the City address earlier this year, Dickens strengthened his commitment to the Year of the Youth by announcing the continuation of the youth employment program.

Dickens has once again challenged Atlanta’s public, private, philanthropic and nonprofit community to employ the city’s youth this summer.

“Last year, the City and our business partners employed more than 3,000 young people during the summer, and we want to hire even more this year,” Dickens said in a statement. “It wasn’t too long ago that I was just a kid from Adamsville looking for a chance to and I’m committed to creating opportunities for young people across this city during the Year of Youth. Together, we can move Atlanta forward by intentionally investing in our youngest populations.”

The Summer Youth Employment Program is open to Atlanta’s young people ages 14 to 24 and provides young people with opportunities to explore career interests and build work-related skills. Young people are encouraged to register for the program now through the Summer Youth Employment Program website.

Through the program, more than 3,000 young people were placed in paid employment and internship opportunities across metro Atlanta in 2022.

This year, Atlanta youth will receive a variety of diverse experiences ranging from film and entertainment, financial literacy, de-escalation, STEM preparation, entrepreneurship, and retail among other areas.

Employers interested in the Summer Youth Employment Program should visit the Summer Youth Employment Program website for additional information.