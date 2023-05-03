💖 Join the Midtown Alliance and Museum of Design Atlanta for a Midtown Heart of the Arts Discussion. Welcome the 2023 Midtown Studio Residency artist cohort and learn more about their processes and goals. Today, Wed., May 3 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.



🗣 George Galbreath, the artist behind the solo art exhibition Urban Landscapes: The Bluff – Retold, Repurposed, and Relived will present an artist talk at the Trap Music Museum. Today, Wed., May 3 from 7-9 p.m.



👀 Explore the works of artists who call the Little 5 Points Community Center home at their Open House event. Today, Wed., May 3 from 6-8 p.m.



🎨 Sandy Springs City Hall presents a solo exhibition of abstract paintings by Fran Scher. Opening reception today, Wed., May 3 from 6-8 p.m. in the City Hall Lobby.



🇮🇳 The Oglethorpe University Museum of Art Curator of Collections John Daniel Tilford will lead a lecture on the “Indian Miniatures from the Mehta Collection.” Today, Wed., May 3 from 7-8 p.m.



🖼 Explore the inaugural exhibition of Jackson Fine Art in their new location with an intimate, private evening with Jackson Fine Art Co-Owner and Creative Director Anna Walker Skillman and Coco Conroy, Gallery Director. Thurs., May 4 from 6-8 p.m. Advance tickets required.



🧑‍🎨 Decatur Glassblowing will host a Glassblowing Demo by DG owner and glass artist Nate Nardi alongside assistant Carolina Hall. Free. Thurs., May 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (pictured).



🍹MODA X ADAC presents Open House: Progressive Cocktail Party & Open Showrooms at ADAC on Thurs., May 4 from 5-7 p.m.



📏 “Small Changes” Fine Art Exhibition featuring works smaller than 24” will be on display on the renovated 4th-floor gallery of the Decatur Library starting Thurs., May 4 through June 16.



✏️ Dust off your sketchbooks for a Life Drawing Sketch Group this Thurs., May 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Atlanta Artists Center.



🏷 The Spruill Center for the Arts Ceramics Department presents its annual Pottery and Art Sale starting with an opening reception tomorrow, Thurs., May 4 from 5-9 p.m. The sale runs through Sun., May 7.



🖼 Future Gallery, located in Underground Atlanta, presents Movement, a contemporary art show featuring the works of the 12 The Order artists. Opening Fri., May 5 at 6 p.m.

🚶‍♀️MODA is presenting several events as part of Jane’s Walk ATL as part of an annual global neighborhood walk Fri., May 5 through Sun., May 7. See all of MODA’s Jane’s Walk events here.



🎨 The 2023 Decatur Arts Festival will kick off this weekend with ArtWalk, a city-wide one-night-only art experience on Fri., May 5 from 6-10 p.m. The Decatur Arts Festival will continue through Sun., May 7.



🎶 Happy hour meets art party every first Friday at the High Museum of Art’s High Frequency Friday. Advance tickets are required. Fri., May 5 from 6-10 p.m.

🖌 Learn about watercolor painting with the Atlanta Watercolor Group. This small class led by a professional instructor teaches the basics of technique and color theory so you can make your own work of art. Sat., May 6 starting at 10 a.m. in Kirkwood.



🔳 Round 11 of the Stacks Squares kicks off on May 6. Guest curator Angie Jerez has enlisted ten artists to paint murals on the facade of the Fulton Cotton Mill in Cabbagetown.



🎨 A solo exhibition of works by VANDO will grace the walls of Gallery Anderson Smith kicking off with an opening night event on Sat., May 6 from 7-10 p.m.



🖼 See the works of Krista Jones AKA Jonesy in her “Patchwork” exhibition opening this Sat., May 6 from 2-4 p.m. in the Fowler Gallery at the Hudgens Center for Art & Learning. The exhibition will remain on display through late July.



🚒 The Old Smyrna Firehouse is hosting an Art in Bloom Spring Art Market, Sculpture, and Garden Tour. Expect an artist market, blacksmithing demo, tarot readings, and tours of the sculptures and gardens. Sat., May 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



🌚 The East Atlanta Village Farmers Market is hosting a Full Moon Magic Marketplace: Handmade Goods and Magical Creations event on Sat., May 6 from 2-8 p.m.



🔑 Whitespace Gallery presents a Reveal Party for Ashley Benton’s bronze sculpture Odie realized she had the key all along on Sat., May 6 from 6-8 p.m.



🖌 Week 4 of the Spruill Center for the Arts’ Exploring Street Art Class continues with a Graffiti Painting Class at the Old Fourth Ward Skatepark on the Atlanta BeltLine. Sat., May 6 from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

📷 Teacher Ken Ross will lead an all-level digital photography workshop hosted by Digital Photo Academy at the Oakland Cemetery. Sat., May 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Advance tickets are required.



🦖 Ubrnpop Comic Company in Acworth is hosting a Big in Japan Godzilla Art Show featuring works by more than a dozen artists from all styles and mediums. Sat., May 6 starting at 6 p.m.

🛍 The Roswell Spring Arts & Crafts Festival presents the works of 100+ artists, painters, sculptors, photographers, jewelers, and more in a two-day festival. Roswell City Hall, Sat., May 6 through Sun., May 7.

🧶 Demon Doll Creations will showcase a selection of creepy, dark, and cute stuffies and wall art in her “Crochet, but Make it Weird” exhibition at Empire Arts Gallery in Kirkwood. Sat., May 6 at 7 p.m.

🎉 The annual May-Retta Daze Festival returns with two days of art, craft, and music to Glover Park at Historic Marietta Square. Sat., May 6 through Sun., May 7.

🔥 Phoenix & Dragon Bookstore presents a May Day Art Exhibit in celebration of Beltane, the halfway point between spring equinox and summer solstice. Opening reception on Sun., May 7 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

🏷 Atlantic Station will host a Creator’s Market, formerly known as Maker’s Market, at the Atlantic Green. Sun., May 7 from 12-7 p.m.

✂️ Silhouette Artist Edward Casey will create hand-cut classic silhouette portraits live at Swoozie’s on Sun., May 7 from 2-5:30 p.m.

🌳 The Distillery of Modern Art presents the Tree of Life Art Show featuring artwork in various mediums, body paintings, and works by artists that will donate 100% of the proceeds to The Gift of Surrogacy Foundation. Sun., May 7 from 1-6 p.m.



🆓 “Found Free” group exhibition dedicated to abstract art will be on display at the Cultural Arts Council Gallery in Douglasville from Mon., May 8 through Jun. 25.