This is the view along part of the proposed trail segment 2C of the Morgan Falls loop trail. (Sandy Springs)

Sandy Springs City Council took a first look at the fiscal year 2024 budget proposal that includes a 6 percent raise for all employees at a cost of $2.2 million across all city funds.

City Manager Eden Freeman said at a May 2 workshop that the budget proposes the city absorb a projected 11 percent health insurance premium increase of almost $1.7 million. Freeman said the higher premiums would cut into the pay raise.

Freeman gave the council members “homework” in the form of a capital budget with almost $12.5 million worth of projects. City staff projects having $6.9 million in funds available for the projects.

Potential projects include $2 million for an Abernathy Greenway enhancement, another $2 million for the Heritage Springs band shell and another $2 million for partial construction of another segment of the Morgan Falls loop trail, according to Freeman’s budget presentation.

Improvements for the Morgan Falls Athletic Complex were budgeted at $1.5 million and pedestrian lighting at Morgan Falls would cost a projected $816,000. A city trail design project cost was set at $800,000.

Transportation-related projects under consideration include the Lake Forrest Drive-Allen Road intersection improvement ($1.2 million), Long Island Drive at Mount Vernon Highway intersection improvement ($800,000), Roswell Road-Windsor Parkway right turn lane ($800,000) and bridge enhancement design ($350,000). A flood mitigation and resilience plan would cost $200,000.

“We are also fully funding the annual subcontractor agreements for key public safety services, our 24/7 call center, public works as you all know they were pretty good this last year and also recreational parks maintenance,” Freeman said.

The city plans to pay subcontractors $6.8 million for public works ($5.4 million), call center ($619,000), North Fulton Regional Radio Authority ($975,000) and recreation and parks ($840,000), according to her presentation. The North Fulton Regional Radio Authority budget rose by $320,000 to build up funds necessary to replace the dispatch consoles and radio repeaters in 2027, she said.

“We are also projecting an increase in the cost of housing inmates through Smyrna and Pickens [County],” she said.

People found guilty of misdemeanor crimes who are under the jurisdiction of the city’s municipal court are housed in those jails. Felony defendants are held in the Fulton County Jail.

On the revenue side, Freeman said the city projects modest growth. Property tax is expected to increase slightly after last year’s property tax reassessment and appeals process.

“However, we are already starting to see a decrease in collection on local option sales tax (LOST). As we’ve all heard from the economic troubles that the inflation, there is a downturn in spending,” she said.

The city still should receive more in LOST revenue than last year and is on track to collect a little less than $30 million, she said.

The next budget workshop will be held at 2 p.m. on May 16 at City Hall.

Heritage Springs lacks an overhead cover to support events and many artists will not perform without it due to issues with rain and sun. (Sandy Springs)