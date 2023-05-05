Amy St. Pierre

The family of 38-year-old Amy St. Pierre has released a statement following her death in the mass shooting that occurred Wednesday at a Midtown medical facility.

St. Pierre was a foundational member of the CDC’s Maternal Mortality Prevention Team, as well as active with nonprofits including New American Pathways, the Preeclampsia Foundation, and immigration advocacy group El Refugio.

Here is the statement in full:

Our beloved Amy was brilliant, kind, big-hearted and simply the ‘best of the best’. An Emory honors graduate and Georgia State MBA, Amy traveled the world with curiosity and courage. She was driven by compassion, both in her work in the field of maternal mortality, and in her everyday life. Amy was selfless always, she wanted more for others but never for herself. Generous supporter of worthy causes, she was the social conscience of our family. Loving wife and mother of two, middle sister to two brothers, and cherished daughter, she was truly our pride and joy. Amy’s friends are the best reflection of the person she was. Their outpouring of tears, love and support are beyond measure. She will be missed but never, ever forgotten. At this time, we ask for privacy and will be making no further comment.

Four other woman were shot at the building, located at 1110 West Peachtree St., and are hospitalized at Grady Memorial Hospital. The women were identified as Lisa Glynn, Georgette Whitlow, Jazzmin Daniel, and Alesha Hollinger.

Deion Patterson, 24, was arrested after an hours-long manhunt on Wednesday and is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the case.