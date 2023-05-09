Ron Hsu and Aaron Phillips of Humble Pie, Juniper Cafe, and Lazy Betty.

Atlanta is supporting its rising stars in the hospitality industry from May 10-24.

Rising Stars Restaurant Week celebrates the chefs who were recently honored with StarChefs Magazine’s 2023 Atlanta Rising Stars Award. From May 10-24, diners have the chance to win a $100 restaurant gift card by enjoying any signature dishes and drinks from this year’s class of Rising Stars.

The 2023 Atlanta Rising Stars Award honorees include chefs, restaurateurs, pastry chefs, bartenders, and sommeliers. According to a press release, the honorees are recognized not just for their expertise in the kitchen, but for their ability to “lead, inspire, and support the local Atlanta community.”

The 2023 Atlanta Rising Stars class is the 81st class of award winners in general and the fourth class from Atlanta.

This year’s winners include Chef Eddie Barrett from BeetleCat; Chefs Ron Hsu and Aaron Phillips of Humble Pie, Juniper Cafe, and Lazy Betty; Pastry Chef Claudia Martinez from Miller Union; and Bar manager Baylee Hopings from Carmel. The full list of winners can be viewed online.

To participate in Rising Stars Restaurant Week, order any of the featured dishes or drinks from award winners at their restaurants and share an Instagram story or post tagging @StarChefs and #StarChefsRisingStars.