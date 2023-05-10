Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is leading a trip to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to foster economic and cultural relations between the two cities.

Dickens will return to Atlanta on Ethiopian Airline’s inaugural direct flight between Addis Ababa and Atlanta, marking Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s second carrier with direct flights between Atlanta and cities in Africa.

“Atlanta and Addis Ababa are two global cities with important cultural and economic ties,” Dickens said in a statement. “I am excited to deepen those ties through direct commercial air service, which will open more doors for business, tourism and cultural relations. Just as Atlanta will serve as a gateway to the Americas, Addis Ababa will give Atlantans an added gateway to all of Africa. I look forward to spending time with leaders and community members in Addis Ababa to share Atlanta’s story and learn from our counterparts.”

Over the course of the trip, Atlanta officials will meet with leaders in government, business, educational institutions and cultural organizations. The City of Atlanta will share updates from the Mayor’s trip on its Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.