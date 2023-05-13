The City of Chamblee has announced the music line up for the upcoming 2023 Chamblee Summer Concert Series, which is set to take place at the new City Hall.

This year’s concert series will kick off on June 2, and will feature performances from The Breakfast Club and Saved by the Band that will take attendees on a blast through the past.

Formed in 1993, The Breakfast Club is the longest running 80s tribute band. They started the group in an effort to embody the enigmatic, creative and buoyant spirit of music and performances of the original MTV generation of the 1980s.

Saved by the Band — whose name is inspired by the popular 90s sitcom Saved By The Bell — is renowned for playing recognizable and beloved hits from the 1990s.

The concert series then continues on July 4, 2023, in celebration of Independence Day.

The Nashville-based, Georgia-native Leah Belle Faser will be bringing her unique, genre-blending style of music to the stage, offering up a sound that is influenced by country, pop, rock and folk.

Closing out the night is The Geek Squad Band, an energetic group whose upbeat tunes will be sure to get the crowd off their feet and dancing.

Following the musical performances, the night’s festivities will end with a dazzling fireworks display.

The concert series will conclude on Aug. 4, 2023, with Georgia Music Hall of Fame inductees Drivin’ N’ Cryin’ closing out the summer-long event.

Celebrating 35 years of being an Atlanta-based, folk-rock band, Drivin’ N’ Cryin’ will be headlining the night, performing their deep catalogue of Southern rock hits.

Opening for the hall of famers is Grammy-nominated, country singer Chuck Mead. Mead, who was the founding member of the band BR5-49, will play his fusion of toe-tapping country and rock music for everyone in-attendance to enjoy.

All three nights during the concert series begin at 6:30 p.m., in front of the new City Hall.

Admission is free and food and beverage vendors will be available on-site.

For more information, head over to www.chambleerocks.net.