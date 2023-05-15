Local radio host Frank Ski is inviting the Atlanta community to sip some wine for a good cause.

“We are thrilled to host our 20th annual Celebrity Wine Tasting and Auction in the heart of Buckhead,” said Frank Ski, founder of Frank Ski Kids Foundation and host of KISS 104.1’s the Frank Ski Show.

The Celebrity Wine Tasting and Auction is set for June 3 at 3 to 7 p.m. at the Blue Martini Atlanta.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Frank Ski Kids Foundation. The foundation offers programs aimed at exposing kids to science, technology, athletics and the arts.

“By bringing together public figures, wine lovers, and members of the community, we can make a real difference in educating our children on their future through science, technology, athletics and the arts. We invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable evening of wine tasting, entertainment and giving back,” said Ski.

Funds raised at the event will specifically help fund the Foundation’s June Planet Green Science Trip. Through the program, eight metro-Atlanta and two DMV area students will visit the Galápagos Islands in Ecuador. The trip will allow the students to study the effects of climate change first hand.

The Wine Tasting and Auction will highlight a selection of wines from some of the region’s best wine vendors. Vendors include Opus One, Caymus and Silver Oak.

The event will also feature a silent auction, DJ, live music, hors d’oeuvres and a buffet. Tickets are $200 for general admission and $350 for limited VIP. For more information, click here.

To read more wine columns, click here.