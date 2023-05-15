Activists gathered outside Atlanta City Hall on May 15 to speak out against the controversial public safety training facility in South River Forest. (Photos by Dyana Bagby)

Atlanta City Hall was packed Monday with hundreds of opponents of the planned public safety training center — all of whom who urged City Council members to use their power to stop construction of the controversial public safety training center in the South River Forest.

Nearly 300 people signed up to speak during the council’s public comment portion of the meeting. Public comment ended at 9:30 p.m. after more than seven hours of emotional speeches from local activists who oppose what they call “Cop City.” Nobody spoke in favor of the training center.

Long lines of people chanted “Stop Cop City!” as they waited to enter the council chambers before the 1 p.m. meeting following a rally outside City Hall. Not everyone could fit into the chambers due to fire safety regulations, so they filled the City Hall Atrium. Their chants echoed loud enough to be heard by council members inside the chamber.

Opponents of the training center said they believe legislation was to be introduced at Monday’s City Council meeting to approve more than $33 million in funding for the training center, up from the $30 million that was agreed to when the controversial facility was approved two years ago. The nonprofit Atlanta Police Foundation is to raise $60 million in private and corporate dollars to fund the training center’s construction.

The activists say public money should be used to address issues such as homelessness, the city’s affordable housing crisis, transportation and education.

On Jan. 18, Manuel “Tortuguita” Teran, 26, was shot and killed during a confrontation with law enforcement clearing the property. Activists chanted “Viva Viva Tortuguita!” at the end of public comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.