Capital Tacos is looking to open its first Georgia locations this year.

A Florida-based taco restaurant has announced its official opening date in Georgia.

Capital Tacos aims to open its first Georgia storefront at 11160 Medlock Bridge Road in Johns Creek on May 25, according to a press release. The location was announced in March and expected to open in April.

After the Johns Creek location, Capital Tacos hopes to open another storefront in Peachtree Corners at 5270 Peachtree Parkway. No opening date has yet been announced.

“We’re very excited and humbled to be opening our first brick-and-mortar locations in Johns Creek and Peachtree Corners,” said Co-Founder Josh Luger in a statement. “This is just the first of many locations we plan to bring Atlanta residents in the coming years.”

You can learn more about Capital Tacos at their website.