In the summer of 2026, Atlanta will be one of 16 host cities for the FIFA World Cup. This week, FIFA officials unveiled the official brand for the event.

“The release of the official brand is the first tangible example for soccer fans across the southeast to feel the excitement that the FIFA World Cup will bring to our city in the summer of 2026,” said Dan Corso, president of the Atlanta Sports Council and head of the Atlanta World Cup Host Committee (AWCHC).

On May 18, leaders of the AWCHC, in partnership with FIFA, announced the event’s official branding.

The new brand will begin popping up across the city over the next two weeks.

A celebration of the new brand will take place at halftime of the Atlanta United’s match against the New England Revolution on May 31.

The launch of the Atlanta brand comes on the heels of FIFA’s official branding launch on May 17.

The official brand is accompanied by 16 individual host city brands. The host city brands embody each city’s own culture and heritage.

The Atlanta colors aim to represent characteristics of the city. The primary color chosen for Atlanta is iris blue.

The secondary colors are aquamarine, red, lilac, persian red, black and white.

The inspiration for Atlanta’s colors reference to the forests that surround the downtown core, making Atlanta known as the ‘City in a Forest’ and the rising arrows inspired by the ‘Atlanta From the Ashes’ statue in Woodruff Park.

“The FIFA World Cup will give Atlanta and the state of Georgia another opportunity to shine on a global stage as fans and participants from around the globe will be greeted by this iconic logo that represents so many elements that make our city special,” said Corso.

To celebrate the launch, FIFA, host cities, broadcasters and brands are also commissioning portraits of faces and places that tell their FIFA World Cup stories.

The 23rd FIFA World Cup in 2026 will see 48 teams compete across 104 matches.

The event will be a new tournament format while keeping the four-team group stage phase.

Atlanta will host at least four FIFA games, which is said to be a huge economic boost for the city.

According to an impact analysis by the Boston Consulting Group during the initial bid process in 2017, the FIFA World Cup 2026 is forecasted to contribute $5 billion in new economic activity.

Atlanta could see a net economic benefit of approximately $415 million.

Atlanta is becoming renowned for its support of soccer due to the success of Atlanta United in Major League Soccer.

A new website for the Atlanta FIFA games is now avaliable, along with social media channels. The AWCHC encourages fans to follow on all platforms at @FWC26Atlanta.

For more information, click here.