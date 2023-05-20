A fundraising campaign from Georgia-based legal professionals has raised more than $800,000 for food insecure families.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank announced that the 12th Annual Georgia Legal Food Frenzy, a two-week fundraising campaign for legal professionals, raised $829,239 across the state. The competition included almost 200 teams, with 112 teams representing the Atlanta area.

When the Atlanta Community Food Bank announced registration for the event in March, they hoped to raise $700,000, which would be the equivalent of 2.8 million meals. According to a press release, the money raised this year will amount to roughly 3.2 million meals. Those meals are distributed to Georgia seniors, children, and families in need.

“We applaud our state’s legal community for continuing to support the fight against hunger and for joining forces through the annual Georgia Legal Food Frenzy Competition,” said Kyle Waide, president and CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank, in a statement. “Hunger is an issue that has grown throughout the years, and we are able to meet these moments of need thanks to the generous support of our various community members. It is our collective efforts that can help us succeed in this battle.”